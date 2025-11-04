Protect lands & waters in Ontario: Apply to 2026/27 Invasive Species Action Fund

Thanks to an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre is accepting proposals to the Invasive Species Action Fund (ISAF) to facilitate on-the-ground monitoring and management of critical invasive species in Ontario. Municipalities, conservation authorities, Indigenous communities, and other incorporated not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are introduced to an ecosystem outside of their native range and cause harm to the environment, economy, or society. As one of the top threats to biodiversity worldwide, invasive species negatively impact lakes, forests, cultural spaces and resources, and recreational sites. Globally, the impacts of invasive species cost more than natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and wildfires. In Ontario, they are responsible for an estimated $3.6 billion dollars of impact each year on forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and recreation in the province.

“We’re pleased to be supporting local action to help reduce the impacts of invasive species throughout Ontario,” says Colin Cassin, Invasive Species Centre Executive Director. “Through sustained investment in invasive species management, we’re protecting the natural spaces that we want to leave the same or better for future generations.”

ISAF supports prevention, control, and eradication of Ontario’s highest-risk invasive species through three streams of funding:

Microgrants: small-scale projects with an emphasis on community action and stewardship with a maximum award of $3,500

Accelerated Impact: large-scale projects taking place in priority areas and addressing priority species with a maximum award of $15,000

Transformative Action: large-scale projects taking place in priority areas and addressing priority species with a maximum award of $50,000

For this funding round, priority species include those regulated under Ontario’s Invasive Species Act, while priority themes include early detection and rapid response, addressing introduction pathways, strategic management, collaboration, and innovation.

Since 2021, in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre has funded 372 projects across the province. Eligible applicants can visit www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/grants to apply. Applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, January 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.