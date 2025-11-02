Special Weather Statement (White River – Dubreuilville) Gusty Winds Expected

Nov 2, 2025 at 05:53
5:16 AM EST Sunday 2 November 2025
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
White River – Dubreuilville
Southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. are expected this afternoon and evening.
Southwesterly winds are expected to become westerly and gradually diminish late in the evening and into the overnight. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Power outages are possible.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
