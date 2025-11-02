Special Weather Statement (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) Gusty Winds Expected

5:16 AM EST Sunday 2 November 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. are expected this afternoon and evening.

Southwesterly winds are expected to become westerly and gradually diminish late in the evening and into the overnight. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Power outages are possible.

