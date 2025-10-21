Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) OPEN at McKay Road (Montreal River) UPDATED

ON511 is advising that the highway has been reopened.

Hwy 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie is currently blocked at McKay Road (just before the Montreal River Hill (southbound) due to a collision (6:30 p.m.).

The MTO highway display board (at Pinewood Drive, Wawa) is stating that the highway is closed at Montreal River, but there is no barricade, and traffic continues to flow south.

For motorists, be aware that there is no gas between Wawa and the closure area, and there is no gas from that point south until you get to Goulais River (depending on time in the evening).