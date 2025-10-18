Breaking News

Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes to Electricity Prices

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) for households, small business and farms will change as of November 1, 2025. Winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will also take effect.

Also, effective November 1, 2025, the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will change to 23.5%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill of residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $36 each month.

Table 1 shows the TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2025, and the hours to which those prices apply.

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2025 TOU Prices
Off-Peak
Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays		 9.8 ¢/kWh
Mid-Peak
Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.		 15.7 ¢/kWh
On-Peak
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.		 20.3 ¢/kWh

 

Table 2 shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:

Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2025 Tiered Prices
Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month
Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month		 12.0 ¢/kWh
Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month
Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month		 14.2 ¢/kWh

Table 3 shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan and the hours to which those prices apply:

ULO Price Periods (Year-round) November 1, 2025 ULO Prices
ULO Ultra-Low Overnight
Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.		 3.9 ¢/kWh
ULO Weekend Off-Peak
Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.		 9.8 ¢/kWh
ULO Mid-Peak
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.  – 11 p.m.		 15.7 ¢/kWh
ULO On-Peak
Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.		 39.1 ¢/kWh
[1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer’s electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

 

