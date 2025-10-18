Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes to Electricity Prices

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP) for households, small business and farms will change as of November 1, 2025. Winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will also take effect.

Also, effective November 1, 2025, the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will change to 23.5%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill of residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $36 each month.

Table 1 shows the TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2025, and the hours to which those prices apply.

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2025 TOU Prices Off-Peak

Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays 9.8 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak

Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 15.7 ¢/kWh On-Peak

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 20.3 ¢/kWh

Table 2 shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:

Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2025 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 12.0 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 14.2 ¢/kWh

Table 3 shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan and the hours to which those prices apply:

ULO Price Periods (Year-round) November 1, 2025 ULO Prices ULO Ultra-Low Overnight

Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. 3.9 ¢/kWh ULO Weekend Off-Peak

Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 9.8 ¢/kWh ULO Mid-Peak

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. 15.7 ¢/kWh ULO On-Peak

Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. 39.1 ¢/kWh

[1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer’s electricity usage and the utility that serves them.