Culvert washes out on Sultan Industrial Road – UPDATED

The culvert repairs were completed yesterday, and the road is open. A poster on the FB Group ‘Sultan Road Updates’ stated, “Be careful and slow down at pipe, road will be rough until graders and a-gravel make their way.”

The Sultan Road remains closed at this time. There are barricades up at the Watershed (Hwy 144) preventing travel.

If you are planning to take the popular shortcut to Sudbury, the Sultan Industrial Road, be aware that the culvert at MM35 has washed out.

The road appears to be impassable at from the photo at left, and will likely be closed to allow for road repairs.