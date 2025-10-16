NDP Calls on Government to Deliver Immediate Relief as Softwood Tariffs Soar to 45%

NDP Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Forestry MPP Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk – James Bay) and NDP Shadow Minister for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade MPP Catherine Fife (Waterloo) released the following statement after the Trump administration levied an additional 10% duty on Canadian softwood, raising total tariffs to 45% – the highest level since the dispute began and higher than tariffs on Russian softwood.

“These tariffs are crippling Ontario’s forestry communities,” said Bourgouin. “Every added tax means fewer shifts, fewer paycheques, and more uncertainty for Northern families who rely on these jobs for their livelihoods. Ontario can’t afford to keep waiting for Ottawa to act – we need a real, Made-in-Ontario plan to protect jobs now.”

“Ontario’s forestry sector is vital to the provincial economy, providing thousands of jobs directly, supplying the lumber that builds our homes, and supporting construction and manufacturing jobs.” said Fife. “While British Columbia fights hard to defend their industry, Ontario workers are being left behind. We need tariff relief, investment in modernization, and a strategy that keeps Ontario lumber in Ontario homes.”

The NDP is calling on the government to protect jobs and Ontario’s forestry future:

Immediate tariff relief and a federal-provincial support package for Ontario forestry jobs;

Implement a Made-in-Ontario strategy to strengthen domestic processing and protect the province’s housing supply chain; and

Provide long-term modernization supports, including power-purchase agreements and union-led re-skilling programs to stabilize mills and retain workers.

“Tariffs are going up, mills are idling, and workers are waiting” said Bourgouin. “The government must stop treating this as a temporary problem. Ontario needs a plan to protect our jobs, our industry, and our future.”