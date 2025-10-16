Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Fog Advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Visibility will improve later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

