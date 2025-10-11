SSM Police Services – Charges Laid after Sexual Assaults at ATRC

On October 9, 2025, detectives with Investigation Services charged 40-year-old Derek Morgan with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

On July 9, 2025, Sault Police received reports of an employee at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre (ATRC) having sexually assaulted inmates at the facility. An investigation revealed the accused, while employed by the ATRC, had sexually assaulted two victims on multiple occasions and forcibly confined one of the victims while doing so.

On October 9, 2025, the accused attended the Police Services Building and turned themself in. They were arrested.

The accused is charged with:

Sexual Assault x3

Forcible Confinement

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or other incidents of the same nature, are asked to contact Detective Constable Andrea Brunetta at (705) 949-6300 ext. 351.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app.

Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law, for more information click here.