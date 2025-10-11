Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – October 10th

Oct 9/25 Week #22 95 Golfers Sunny & Cold 8*C

This was the last Men’s Night of the 2025 Season!

Big thank-you to all of the Sponsors for donating Prizes,
hope you will return to support us in the 2026 Season!

*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy James Morden Michel Lemoyne 32
2nd Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Mike McCoy 33
3rd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Matt Kloosterhues 34
2nd Flight Score
1st Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Spare 35
2nd Max Simon Anders Morden Spare 35
3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Spare 36
2nd Mark Szekely Dave Hall Spare 37
3rd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Scott Nolan 37
4th Flight Score
1st Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 37
2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 37
3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 37
5th Flight Score
1st Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Dave Dupuis 39
2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Spare 39
3rd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 39
6th Flight Score
1st Dean Willand Don Humphries Dan Szekely 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Tom Fahrer
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Chris Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike McCoy
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gino Trovarello
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Karl Benstead
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Christian Crossett
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Steve Jozin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeff Austin

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1150 – No Winner

