Men’s Night Golf – October 10th

Oct 9/25 Week #22 95 Golfers Sunny & Cold 8*C

This was the last Men’s Night of the 2025 Season!

Big thank-you to all of the Sponsors for donating Prizes,

hope you will return to support us in the 2026 Season!

*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy James Morden Michel Lemoyne 32 2nd Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Mike McCoy 33 3rd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Matt Kloosterhues 34 2nd Flight Score 1st Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Spare 35 2nd Max Simon Anders Morden Spare 35 3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Spare 36 2nd Mark Szekely Dave Hall Spare 37 3rd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Scott Nolan 37 4th Flight Score 1st Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 37 2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 37 3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 37 5th Flight Score 1st Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Dave Dupuis 39 2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Spare 39 3rd Rick Funk Kevin Sabourin Chris Burry 39 6th Flight Score 1st Dean Willand Don Humphries Dan Szekely 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Tom Fahrer

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Chris Buckell

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michel Lemoyne

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike McCoy

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gino Trovarello

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Karl Benstead

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Christian Crossett

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Steve Jozin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeff Austin

25’ Putt $50 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1150 – No Winner