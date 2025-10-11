Men’s Night Golf – October 10th

|Oct 9/25
|Week #22
|95 Golfers
|Sunny & Cold
|8*C
This was the last Men’s Night of the 2025 Season!
Big thank-you to all of the Sponsors for donating Prizes,
hope you will return to support us in the 2026 Season!
*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Michel Lemoyne
|32
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|Tom Fahrer
|Mike McCoy
|33
|3rd
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|Matt Kloosterhues
|34
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|Spare
|35
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Anders Morden
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Spare
|36
|2nd
|Mark Szekely
|Dave Hall
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Scott Nolan
|37
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|37
|2nd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|37
|3rd
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill Carruthers
|Steve Jozin
|Dave Dupuis
|39
|2nd
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Ian Senecal
|Spare
|39
|3rd
|Rick Funk
|Kevin Sabourin
|Chris Burry
|39
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dean Willand
|Don Humphries
|Dan Szekely
|40
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Tom Fahrer
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Chris Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michel Lemoyne
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Mike McCoy
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Gino Trovarello
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Karl Benstead
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Christian Crossett
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Joe McCoy
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Steve Jozin
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger
$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Simon
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeff Austin
25’ Putt $50 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1150 – No Winner
