Strike Action Update: Shift to Rotating Strikes

Today, we are announcing that starting Saturday, October 11 at 6 AM local time, CUPW will move from a nation-wide strike action to rotating strikes. Locals that will be rotating out will be informed closer to the time when they will take action.

While this will start mail and parcels moving, while continuing our struggle for good collective agreements and a strong public postal service.

We did not take the decision to move to a nation-wide strike lightly. Postal workers would much rather have new collective agreements and be delivering mail instead of taking strike action.

Yet, we could not stand by as the Government announced its plans to allow Canada Post to gut our postal service and slash thousands of our jobs. Contract after contract, this employer has sought to chip away at postal services, worker rights and good jobs, and its latest offers are an outright attack on public service. The Government’s announcement on September 25th also emboldened Canada Post to continue making a mockery of the bargaining process.

We want to thank our members for standing strong, the public for their support, as well as the New Democratic Party and Bloc Québécois for holding this government accountable. We have a follow-up meeting with Minister Lightbound’s office next week.

We will continue our fight for strong public services, good jobs, and a sustainable public post office for all Canadians.

In solidarity,