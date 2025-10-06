Men’s Night Golf – October 2nd

|Oct 2/25
|Week #21
|92 Golfers
|Sunny
|18*C
Saturday Men’s Night Closing on October 9th, Tee times are:
- 1:00 p.m. Early Round
4:00 p.m. Late Round
Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid, and Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.
Flight Winners:
|0
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|Spare
|29
|2nd
|Brandon Case
|Dylan Buckell
|Anders Morden
|31
|3rd
|Carl Chabot
|Roger Gamache
|Dan Guay
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Tom Fahrer
|Mike McCoy
|33
|2nd
|Bernie Erechook
|Al MacDonald
|Mojo
|33
|3rd
|Carl Chabot
|Roger Gamache
|Dan Guay
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|34
|2nd
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|34
|3rd
|Perry Kauk
|Greg Robinson
|Eric Gerstenbuhler
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Adam Martelli
|Justin Charron
|Carter Wright
|36
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Michel Lemoyne
|36
|3rd
|Blair Mills
|Kevin Willish
|Dave Hall
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Frank Desmoulin
|Gino Trovarello
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Richard Davidson
|Matt Kloosterhues
|Spare
|39
|3rd
|John Scott
|Al Hardy
|Ralph Zagar
|39
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|Brock Brisson
|40
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber Chris Buckell
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Francis Dechamplain (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Eric Gerstenbuhler
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jake Casavant
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Marc Fortin
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Matt Kloosterhues
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Adam Domich
$30 Cash Draw #2 – David Geroux
25’ Putt $250 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1100 – No Winner
