Men’s Night Golf – October 2nd

Oct 2/25 Week #21 92 Golfers Sunny 18*C

Saturday Men’s Night Closing on October 9th, Tee times are:

  • 1:00 p.m. Early Round
    4:00 p.m. Late Round

Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid, and Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

0 1st Flight Score
1st Jessy Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain Spare 29
2nd Brandon Case Dylan Buckell Anders Morden 31
3rd Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Mike McCoy 33
2nd Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald Mojo 33
3rd Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 34
2nd Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 34
3rd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Eric Gerstenbuhler 34
4th Flight Score
1st Adam Martelli Justin Charron Carter Wright 36
2nd Joe McCoy James Morden Michel Lemoyne 36
3rd Blair Mills Kevin Willish Dave Hall 36
5th Flight Score
1st Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello Spare 38
2nd Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Spare 39
3rd John Scott Al Hardy Ralph Zagar 39
6th Flight Score
1st Ray Brisson Jeff Austin Brock Brisson 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber Chris Buckell
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Francis Dechamplain (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Eric Gerstenbuhler
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jake Casavant

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Marc Fortin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Matt Kloosterhues

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Adam Domich
$30 Cash Draw #2 – David Geroux

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1100 – No Winner

