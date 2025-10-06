Men’s Night Golf – October 2nd

Oct 2/25 Week #21 92 Golfers Sunny 18*C

Saturday Men’s Night Closing on October 9th, Tee times are:

1:00 p.m. Early Round

4:00 p.m. Late Round

Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid, and Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

0 1st Flight Score 1st Jessy Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain Spare 29 2nd Brandon Case Dylan Buckell Anders Morden 31 3rd Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Mike McCoy 33 2nd Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald Mojo 33 3rd Carl Chabot Roger Gamache Dan Guay 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 34 2nd Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 34 3rd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Eric Gerstenbuhler 34 4th Flight Score 1st Adam Martelli Justin Charron Carter Wright 36 2nd Joe McCoy James Morden Michel Lemoyne 36 3rd Blair Mills Kevin Willish Dave Hall 36 5th Flight Score 1st Frank Desmoulin Gino Trovarello Spare 38 2nd Richard Davidson Matt Kloosterhues Spare 39 3rd John Scott Al Hardy Ralph Zagar 39 6th Flight Score 1st Ray Brisson Jeff Austin Brock Brisson 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber Chris Buckell

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Francis Dechamplain (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Eric Gerstenbuhler

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Chris Buckell

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jake Casavant

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Marc Fortin

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Matt Kloosterhues

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Adam Domich

$30 Cash Draw #2 – David Geroux

25’ Putt $250 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1100 – No Winner