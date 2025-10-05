Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invokes Mandate in Temagami North and Latchford incident

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in the Temagami North and Latchford area.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of an armed and dangerous individual at large in the area. An emergency alert and shelter in place order were issued, while a large-scale search took place involving local OPP members and multiple specialty units, including the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Units and OPP Aviation.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, officers located the wanted male and officers exchanged gunfire with the individual. The male was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An OPP Canine was treated for a minor injury.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.