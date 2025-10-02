Wawa Unites for 45th Terry Fox Marathon of Hope-Over $10,000 Raised by Local Schools and Community

On a beautiful, foggy and misty, September 25th morning, the spirit of Terry Fox was alive and strong in Wawa, Ontario, as the community came together for the 45th annual Terry Fox Marathon of Hope. In a powerful show of unity and compassion, all schools in the Wawa area participated in the event, which was held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre track.

Students, families, staff, and community members — including local cancer survivors — walked, ran, and wheeled their way around the track in support of cancer research and in honour of Terry’s legacy. Together, they raised $10.273.20, a remarkable achievement that reflects the heart and generosity of our small but mighty town.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to the organizers, volunteers, families, and students who made this event possible. Your dedication ensures that Terry’s dream of a world without cancer continues to move forward. A special thank you also goes out to our community survivors, whose strength and presence inspired everyone who participated.

Terry once said, “Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue. It’s got to keep going without me.”

In Wawa, that message is louder than ever.

Thank you, Wawa, for keeping hope alive.