SCC – 40 years of service

This year marks a very special milestone for us – 40 years of service to our community.

For four decades, our childcare centre has been a place where little ones grow, friendships bloom, and lifelong memories are made. We’ve had the joy of welcoming children into our doors, watching them learn and thrive, and then sending them off into the world with confidence. Along the way, we’ve also welcomed and said goodbye to many dedicated staff members – each leaving their own mark of love, care, and passion for children that continues to shape who we are today.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to the families who have entrusted us with their children, the community partners who have supported us, and the broader community that has surrounded us with encouragement. Without you, these 40 years would not have been possible.

At the heart of our work has always been one simple promise: to nurture children with love, inclusion, and care. That commitment will never change.

Here’s to celebrating 40 incredible years – and to many more to come.

A special thank you to ADSAB Children’s Services and Early Learning Team, Ajs Pizza, Peter, Mary and Marty for providing live music, and Jesse and Robby for supplying the Bouncy houses. Thank you everyone for making the day extra special!