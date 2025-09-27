Men’s Night Golf – September 25

Sept 25/25 Week #19 114 Golfers Overcast/Rain 12*C

Saturday Men’s Night Closing on September 27th Tee times are:

10:30 a.m. Shotgun Start Early 18 Holes

*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Joel Dechamplain Spare 31 2nd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin 33 3rd Brandon Case Bradley Case Jarett Asselin 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Michel Lemoyne Derek Hardy Spare 33 2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 34 3rd Peter Moore Chris Buckell Spare 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Mark Szekely Don Perkins Spare 35 2nd Luke Morden James Morden Spare 35 3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 35 4th Flight Score 1st Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Bill Carruthers 36 2nd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 37 3rd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 37 5th Flight Score 1st Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Kevin Willish 37 2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 37 3rd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Bruce Placido 37 6th Flight Score 1st Stephan Cyr Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 38 2nd Andre Champgne Eric Comtois Jessie Lefebvre 38 3rd Adam Martelli Roger Lord Erik Rioux 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Scott

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Max Simon

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Max Simon

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jose Plante

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – James Morden

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dave Geroux

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Anders Dereski

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bradley Case

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ray Brisson

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1050 – No Winner