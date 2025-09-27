Men’s Night Golf – September 25

|Sept 25/25
|Week #19
|114 Golfers
|Overcast/Rain
|12*C
Saturday Men’s Night Closing on September 27th Tee times are:
- 10:30 a.m. Shotgun Start Early 18 Holes
*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Joel Dechamplain
|Spare
|31
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|33
|3rd
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|Jarett Asselin
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Michel Lemoyne
|Derek Hardy
|Spare
|33
|2nd
|Tim Lesarge
|Tanner Paddock
|Mike Hogan
|34
|3rd
|Peter Moore
|Chris Buckell
|Spare
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark Szekely
|Don Perkins
|Spare
|35
|2nd
|Luke Morden
|James Morden
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Bailey Pokorny
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Steve Jozin
|Nick Alexopoulos
|Bill Carruthers
|36
|2nd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|37
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Dave Geroux
|Spare
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark Szekely
|Dan Szekely
|Kevin Willish
|37
|2nd
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Bob Cliffe
|Ian Senecal
|37
|3rd
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Bruce Placido
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Stephan Cyr
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|38
|2nd
|Andre Champgne
|Eric Comtois
|Jessie Lefebvre
|38
|3rd
|Adam Martelli
|Roger Lord
|Erik Rioux
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Scott
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Max Simon
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Max Simon
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jose Plante
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – James Morden
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dave Geroux
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Anders Dereski
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bradley Case
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ray Brisson
25’ Putt $200 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1050 – No Winner
