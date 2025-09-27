Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 25

Sept 25/25 Week #19 114 Golfers Overcast/Rain 12*C

Saturday Men’s Night Closing on September 27th Tee times are:

  • 10:30 a.m. Shotgun Start Early 18 Holes

*Cart Shack payments need to be paid immediately.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Joel Dechamplain Spare 31
2nd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin 33
3rd Brandon Case Bradley Case Jarett Asselin 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Michel Lemoyne Derek Hardy Spare 33
2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 34
3rd Peter Moore Chris Buckell Spare 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Mark Szekely Don Perkins Spare 35
2nd Luke Morden James Morden Spare 35
3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Bailey Pokorny 35
4th Flight Score
1st Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Bill Carruthers 36
2nd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 37
3rd Richard Davidson Dave Geroux Spare 37
5th Flight Score
1st Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Kevin Willish 37
2nd Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 37
3rd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Bruce Placido 37
6th Flight Score
1st Stephan Cyr Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 38
2nd Andre Champgne Eric Comtois Jessie Lefebvre 38
3rd Adam Martelli Roger Lord Erik Rioux 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Scott
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joel Dechamplain
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Max Simon
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Max Simon
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Jose Plante
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – James Morden
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dave Geroux
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Anders Dereski

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Joel Dechamplain

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Bradley Case
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Ray Brisson

25’ Putt $200 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1050 – No Winner

