The Government Has Failed the Public

Yesterday, when Minister Joël Lightbound announced the Government’s plan to gut Canada Post, he suggested the new Liberal Government had a mandate from Canadians to take “decisive action” on hard political issues. The “new measures” he announced to “save Canada Post,” he said, were just the kind of decisive action Canadians elected the Carney Government to take.
Yet, nothing could be further from the truth. Minister Lightbound can spin it all he wants, but his announcement yesterday was a direct assault on our public post office, the public’s right to participate in political processes, and good, unionized jobs across the country.
In the face of the US Government’s threats of economic war, this Government was elected because it promised to defend our important institutions, not tear them down. We thought we had our “elbows up” to build our self-reliance and infrastructure, not hit ourselves in the face.
The Public Must Have its Say
Months ago, when the Government first posted its notice on its “Consulting with Canadians” website that it was planning a “Canada Post Corporation Review,” the posting said that public consultations were “required to revise the Canadian Postal Service Charter.”
Later, with no explanation, the Government changed the notice to say, “Notionally, public consultations may be undertaken to consider the Canadian Postal Service Charter.”
Now, with no warning and no chance for public input, the Government has announced sweeping service cutbacks. We can’t let them get away with it.
That’s why we are calling on the Government to put an immediate stop to all service cuts to Canada Post. Before implementing any changes to Canada Post’s mandate, the Government must allow the public to have its say.
We are now working with our allies in the labour movement, municipalities, and social justice organizations across the country to get this message across.
Canada Post Delays Presenting Offers
Late this afternoon, the federal mediators told us that Canada Post needs more time to formulate its new global offers.
Canada Post will let us know Monday morning whether we will meet Wednesday or Thursday to receive the new offers.
According to the federal mediators, Canada Post needs time to take into consideration Minister Lightbound’s September 25 announcement.
Fight Back
We’ll need every member to play a role in this fight. Our public post office is on the line.
In solidarity,
