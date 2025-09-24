Ladies Night Golf – September 17

93 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Next week will be the final week of tee time scheduling. With our daylight setting earlier we continue any remaining league nights as Shotgun beginning October 1st, 2025. For anyone who wants to participate, it will be 1 round at 4 p.m. Shotgun. There is a possibility for an earlier round if there is enough interest. Messaging will go out once plans are finalized. Thank you!

1st Flight:

1st – Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Spare 36

2nd – Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Spare 36

3rd – Lise Noel, Therese Maurice, Spare 37

2nd Flight:

1st – Carrie Belanger, Nadine Cartledge, Spare 41

2nd – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Spare 41

3rd – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Spare 41

3rd Flight:

1st – Ashlee Pelletier, Deralise Senecal, Sarah Perreira 43

2nd – Ann Fenlon, Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe 43

3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 44

4th Flight:

1st – Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Danette Mathias 45

2nd – Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherris Egan 45

3rd – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 45

5th Flight:

1st – Jen Lamontagne, Trudy Dunham, Lonna Reilly 46

2nd – Barb Leschishin, Sue Switzer, Lynna Zuliani 47

3rd- Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 47

6th Flight:

1st – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare 49

7th Flight:

1st – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare 50

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Therese Maurice

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Ashlee Pelletier

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Sue Switzer

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie) (2-way-draw)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Margaret Davidson

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Maury O’Neill

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Lise Noel

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie) (4-way draw)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Brooke MacLellan

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Lise Noel

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Judy Zagar

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Doris Zagar

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Linda Guindon

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Cheryl Tremblay

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Laura Mitchell

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Trudy Dunham

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lucille Case

25ft putt – ($100.00 pot): Suzanne Lacasse, Ann Fenlon, Brooke MacLellan – No winner (Next week’s pot $150.00)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3580.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3630.00)