Ladies Night Golf – September 17

93 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
Next week will be the final week of tee time scheduling. With our daylight setting earlier we continue any remaining league nights as Shotgun beginning October 1st, 2025. For anyone who wants to participate, it will be 1 round at 4 p.m. Shotgun. There is a possibility for an earlier round if there is enough interest. Messaging will go out once plans are finalized. Thank you!
1st Flight:
1st – Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Spare 36
2nd – Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Spare 36
3rd – Lise Noel, Therese Maurice, Spare 37
2nd Flight:
1st – Carrie Belanger, Nadine Cartledge, Spare 41
2nd – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Spare 41
3rd – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Spare 41
3rd Flight:
1st – Ashlee Pelletier, Deralise Senecal, Sarah Perreira 43
2nd – Ann Fenlon, Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe 43
3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 44
4th Flight:
1st – Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Danette Mathias 45
2nd – Silvana Dereski, Paula Provost, Sherris Egan 45
3rd – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 45
5th Flight:
1st – Jen Lamontagne, Trudy Dunham, Lonna Reilly 46
2nd – Barb Leschishin, Sue Switzer, Lynna Zuliani 47
3rd- Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 47
6th Flight:
1st – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare 49
7th Flight:
1st – Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari, Spare 50
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Therese Maurice
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Ashlee Pelletier
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Sue Switzer
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie) (2-way-draw)
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Margaret Davidson
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Maury O’Neill
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Lise Noel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie) (4-way draw)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Brooke MacLellan
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Judy Zagar
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Doris Zagar
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Linda Guindon
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Cheryl Tremblay
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Laura Mitchell
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Trudy Dunham
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Heather Rainville
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lucille Case
25ft putt – ($100.00 pot): Suzanne Lacasse, Ann Fenlon, Brooke MacLellan – No winner (Next week’s pot $150.00)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3580.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3630.00)
