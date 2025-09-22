Men’s Night Golf – September 18

Sept 18/25 Week #18 108 Golfers Sunny 16*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 25th the Tee times are:

2 p.m. Early Round

4:45 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Brady Desrochers Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 31 2nd Joe McCoy James Morden Spare 31 3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Max Simon 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 33 2nd Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin Anders Morden 33 3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Gilles Cyr Kevin Auger Andre Bedard 35 2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 35 3rd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Regis Chicoine 35 4th Flight Score 1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 36 2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 36 3rd Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka Jeff McLaughlin 36 5th Flight Score 1st Al Hardy John Scott Chris Morrison 37 2nd Steve Jozin Steve Duchesne Spare 37 3rd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Spare 37 6th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Ty Martel Hunter Martel 40 2nd Andre Champagne Greg Dumba Spare 40 3rd Roch Geroux Guy Lachapelle Antonio Sersante 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Leadbetter

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Karl Benstead

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Joe McCoy (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Adam Tomassini

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Regis Chicoine

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Joe McCoy

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – ShaneBukowski

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davin Chiupka

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Steph Gagnon

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1000 – No Winner