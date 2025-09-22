Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 18

Sept 18/25 Week #18 108 Golfers Sunny 16*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 25th the Tee times are:

  • 2 p.m. Early Round
  • 4:45 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Brady Desrochers Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 31
2nd Joe McCoy James Morden Spare 31
3rd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Max Simon 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Tom Fahrer Luke Morden 33
2nd Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin Anders Morden 33
3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Mojo 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Gilles Cyr Kevin Auger Andre Bedard 35
2nd Tim Lesarge Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan 35
3rd Roger Gamache Carl Chabot Regis Chicoine 35
4th Flight Score
1st Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 36
2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 36
3rd Damon Boylan Davin Chiupka Jeff McLaughlin 36
5th Flight Score
1st Al Hardy John Scott Chris Morrison 37
2nd Steve Jozin Steve Duchesne Spare 37
3rd Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Spare 37
6th Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Ty Martel Hunter Martel 40
2nd Andre Champagne Greg Dumba Spare 40
3rd Roch Geroux Guy Lachapelle Antonio Sersante 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Leadbetter
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Karl Benstead
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Joe McCoy (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Adam Tomassini
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Regis Chicoine
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Joe McCoy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – ShaneBukowski

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davin Chiupka
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Steph Gagnon

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1000 – No Winner

