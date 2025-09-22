Men’s Night Golf – September 18

|Sept 18/25
|Week #18
|108 Golfers
|Sunny
|16*C
Thursday Men’s Night on September 25th the Tee times are:
- 2 p.m. Early Round
- 4:45 p.m. Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brady Desrochers
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|31
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|James Morden
|Spare
|31
|3rd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Max Simon
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Tom Fahrer
|Luke Morden
|33
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Paul Asselin
|Anders Morden
|33
|3rd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Mojo
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gilles Cyr
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|35
|2nd
|Tim Lesarge
|Tanner Paddock
|Mike Hogan
|35
|3rd
|Roger Gamache
|Carl Chabot
|Regis Chicoine
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lord
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|36
|2nd
|Ray Baronette
|Dan Mathias
|Gibby
|36
|3rd
|Damon Boylan
|Davin Chiupka
|Jeff McLaughlin
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Chris Morrison
|37
|2nd
|Steve Jozin
|Steve Duchesne
|Spare
|37
|3rd
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Spare
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|40
|2nd
|Andre Champagne
|Greg Dumba
|Spare
|40
|3rd
|Roch Geroux
|Guy Lachapelle
|Antonio Sersante
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – John Leadbetter
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Karl Benstead
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeremi Lord
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Joe McCoy (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Peter Moore
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Adam Tomassini
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Regis Chicoine
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Joe McCoy
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Roger Gamache
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – ShaneBukowski
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Damon Boylan
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davin Chiupka
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Steph Gagnon
25’ Putt $150 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1000 – No Winner
