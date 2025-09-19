Alamos Gold’s Island Gold District to Host Community Mining Showcase in Wawa

Alamos Gold’s Island Gold District is proud to invite the community to a special Community Mining Showcase on Thursday, October 2nd, at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

This free evening event will feature interactive displays and activities from various departments across Island Gold District’s operations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the mining industry and the exciting opportunities available locally.

We’re excited to open our doors to the community and share the work we do. Whether you’re curious about mining, looking for career opportunities, or just want to connect with our team, this event is for you.

Event Details:

📍 Michipicoten Memorial Community Center

🗓 Thursday, October 2

🕠 Doors open at 5:45 PM | Event runs until 8:00 PM

🎁 First 200 guests receive Island Gold District swag!

Come meet the people behind the projects, explore hands-on exhibits, and learn how Alamos Gold is contributing to the region’s growth and sustainability.