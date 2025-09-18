Thursday Morning News – September 18

Weather:
- Today Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
- Friday – Sunny. High 17.
- Friday Night – Cloudy periods. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- It is hard to believe that 33 years ago, a bomb was planted and exploded at the Giant Mine killing 9 workers. Among them was Robert Rowsell, 39 of Hawk Junction.
- The Kap paper mill is in trouble. FONOM has written to federal officials, warning that the mill could shutter within two weeks if funding is not secured. The Ontario Government provided a critical $6 million loan extension to avert a closure previously scheduled for September 10th.
