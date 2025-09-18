OPP North West Region – Stay Alert and Be ‘Bear Wise’

As bears prepare for hibernation, sightings and encounters are increasing in both rural and urban areas across North West Region.

Stay alert and stay Bear Wise with these tips to help reduce your risk:

Make noise on trails to avoid surprising a bear

Hike or travel in groups whenever possible

Avoid food sources bears frequent, like berry patches, garbage sites, or locations where animal remains may be present

Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or indoors until collection day

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Keep your pets leashed on trails or in open yards – unleashed dogs can surprise bears and running back to their owners can create a chase response.

If you encounter a bear:

Remain calm, do not run, back away slowly and steadily

If the bear approaches, make yourself look larger and make noise

In the rare event of a predatory attack, fight back.

If you are in immediate danger or encounter an aggressive bear call 911.

For non-emergency encounters, contact Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327

Learn more: http://Ontario.ca/BearWise