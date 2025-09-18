OPP North West Region – Stay Alert and Be ‘Bear Wise’

As bears prepare for hibernation, sightings and encounters are increasing in both rural and urban areas across North West Region.
Stay alert and stay Bear Wise with these tips to help reduce your risk:
- Make noise on trails to avoid surprising a bear
- Hike or travel in groups whenever possible
- Avoid food sources bears frequent, like berry patches, garbage sites, or locations where animal remains may be present
- Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or indoors until collection day
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it
- Keep your pets leashed on trails or in open yards – unleashed dogs can surprise bears and running back to their owners can create a chase response.
If you encounter a bear:
- Remain calm, do not run, back away slowly and steadily
- If the bear approaches, make yourself look larger and make noise
- In the rare event of a predatory attack, fight back.
If you are in immediate danger or encounter an aggressive bear call 911.
For non-emergency encounters, contact Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327
Learn more: Ontario.ca/BearWise
