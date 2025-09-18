Nipigon OPP – Immediate Risk means Agressive Bear Dispatched

On 10 September 2025 at approximately 11:30pm officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment, responded to reports of an aggressive bear in the Brompton Road area. The bear had reportedly charged at and growled at residents, causing concern for public safety. Despite efforts to deter the animal, it could not be safely scared away or relocated.

Before taking action to destroy any animal, OPP officers assess the threat to public safety, the feasibility of relocation, and the ability to carry out the intervention safely within a residential setting. In this case, due to the immediate risk posed and the inability to safely relocate the bear, officers were required to dispatch the animal.

With the cooler temperatures approaching, fall time is an important time to be aware of bears. There have been many sightings recently as bears are starting to bulk up for winter. With bears preparing for winter hibernation, fall is when people need to be the most aware. Bears tend to find their way into residential areas this time of year in search of food.

Individuals are reminded to use extreme caution when encountering bears and other wildlife. For information on how to prevent and report encounters with black bears, contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry or visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/bear-wise-tips-and-tools

Not every bear sighting is an emergency, here is who to call if you encounter a bear.

Non-Emergency Encounters

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a bear is:

Roaming around, checking garbage cans

Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

In a tree

Pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue

For Emergency Situations

Call 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behavior, such as:

Entering a school yard when school is in session

Stalking people and lingering on-site

Entering or trying to enter a residence

Wandering into a public gathering

Killing livestock/pets and lingering on site.

The Nipigon OPP would also like to provide some safety tips: