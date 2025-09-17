Wawa Firefighter Pierre Gauthier Honoured for 25 Years of Service

The Municipality of Wawa is proud to announce that Deputy-Fire Chief Pierre Gauthier of the Wawa Volunteer Fire Service has been recognized for an outstanding 25 years of dedicated service.

During a Council presentation on Tuesday, September 16th, Mayor Melanie Pilon and Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin awarded Mr. Gauthier with the Fire Service Exemplary Medal and Certificate, sent on behalf of Ontario’s Solicitor General, in recognition of his long-standing commitment to the community.

Pierre Gauthier began his service as a volunteer firefighter in the year 2000. Over the past quarter century, he has responded to hundreds of emergency calls and invested thousands of hours in training and preparation, always ensuring that Wawa residents receive the highest level of protection in times of need. His leadership as Deputy-Fire Chief has been marked by courage, professionalism, and selfless service.

In her remarks, Mayor Pilon expressed gratitude on behalf of Council and the community:

“It was an honour to present this award to Deputy-Fire Chief Gauthier in recognition of his 25 years of service. Pierre has faithfully volunteered his time and energy for the safety of our community, often at personal sacrifice. His dedication reflects the very best of public service.”

Deputy Fire Chief Gauthier was joined by his family and spouse who was also recognized for the support provided to Pierre throughout his service. The Municipality of Wawa extends its heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to Deputy-Fire Chief Pierre Gauthier. His legacy of service, commitment, and leadership is an inspiration to his colleagues, his community, and future generations of volunteer firefighters.