Nipigon OPP – Bear enters House, Injures Couple

A Nipigon couple sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a bear entered their home late on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The incident occurred when the residents opened their back door to let their dog outside. A bear entered the home and attacked both individuals. The couple was able to retreat to a bedroom, where they barricaded themselves and called emergency services.

Responding Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers located the bear in the basement, where it was being contained by the family dog. Officers safely removed the homeowners from the residence, and they were transported to hospital for treatment.

The bear was dispatched without further incident to ensure public safety.

The OPP reminds the public that while bear intrusions into homes are rare, reports of sightings and encounters are becoming more frequent so far this fall. Residents are encouraged to stay “Bear Wise” by visiting ontario.ca/bearwise for tips and information.

For emergencies where a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety, call 911. For non-emergency bear encounters, call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.