Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 11

Sept 11/25 Week #16 126 Golfers Sunny 18*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 18th the Tee times are:

  • 2 p.m. Early Round
  • 4:45 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Brandon Case 31
2nd Lee Bryar Derek Hardy Sheldon Lacroix 33
3rd Roland Lachapelle Mark McRae Glen Williams 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Jean Desgagne Luc Belanger 35
2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 35
3rd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Spare 35
3rd Flight Score
1st Mark Szekely Alain Bouffard Chris Buckell 36
2nd Jeff Amos James Roberge Matt Amos 36
3rd Kory Charboneau Anders Dereski Spare 36
4th Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Mark Szekely 37
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 37
3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 37
5th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre Jessy Lefebvre Eric Comtois 37
2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 37
3rd Richard Davidson David Greroux Matt Kloosterhues 37
6th Flight Score
1st Brandon Case Anders Morden Spare 38
2nd Shawn Gilbert Kyle Michalcewiz Spare 38
3rd Michel Lemoyne Kyle Wood Mike Lavergne 38
7th Flight Score
1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Spare 41
2nd Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 41
3rd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Spare 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Sheldon Lacroix
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kyle Wood
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (by draw)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Glen Williams
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Roland Lachapelle
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Christian Crossett
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Karl

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Chris Burry

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Rob Vernier
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremiah Lefebvre

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $950 – No Winner

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*