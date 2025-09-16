Men’s Night Golf – September 11

|Sept 11/25
|Week #16
|126 Golfers
|Sunny
|18*C
Thursday Men’s Night on September 18th the Tee times are:
- 2 p.m. Early Round
- 4:45 p.m. Late Round
* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Joel Dechamplain
|Brandon Case
|31
|2nd
|Lee Bryar
|Derek Hardy
|Sheldon Lacroix
|33
|3rd
|Roland Lachapelle
|Mark McRae
|Glen Williams
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Jean Desgagne
|Luc Belanger
|35
|2nd
|Ray Baronette
|Dan Mathias
|Gibby
|35
|3rd
|Dylan Buckell
|Noah Asselin
|Spare
|35
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark Szekely
|Alain Bouffard
|Chris Buckell
|36
|2nd
|Jeff Amos
|James Roberge
|Matt Amos
|36
|3rd
|Kory Charboneau
|Anders Dereski
|Spare
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Chris Buckell
|Mark Szekely
|37
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Gibby
|37
|3rd
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Anders Morden
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|Jessy Lefebvre
|Eric Comtois
|37
|2nd
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|37
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|David Greroux
|Matt Kloosterhues
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brandon Case
|Anders Morden
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Shawn Gilbert
|Kyle Michalcewiz
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Michel Lemoyne
|Kyle Wood
|Mike Lavergne
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|Chris Burry
|Spare
|41
|2nd
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Austin
|41
|3rd
|Marcel Provost
|Marc Desjardins
|Spare
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Sheldon Lacroix
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kyle Wood
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (by draw)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Glen Williams
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Roland Lachapelle
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Christian Crossett
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Karl
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Chris Burry
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Rob Vernier
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremiah Lefebvre
25’ Putt $100 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $950 – No Winner
