Men’s Night Golf – September 11

Sept 11/25 Week #16 126 Golfers Sunny 18*C

Thursday Men’s Night on September 18th the Tee times are:

2 p.m. Early Round

4:45 p.m. Late Round

* Please ensure all “Spares” are being paid.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Joel Dechamplain Brandon Case 31 2nd Lee Bryar Derek Hardy Sheldon Lacroix 33 3rd Roland Lachapelle Mark McRae Glen Williams 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Jean Desgagne Luc Belanger 35 2nd Ray Baronette Dan Mathias Gibby 35 3rd Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Spare 35 3rd Flight Score 1st Mark Szekely Alain Bouffard Chris Buckell 36 2nd Jeff Amos James Roberge Matt Amos 36 3rd Kory Charboneau Anders Dereski Spare 36 4th Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Chris Buckell Mark Szekely 37 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Gibby 37 3rd Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin Anders Morden 37 5th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre Jessy Lefebvre Eric Comtois 37 2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 37 3rd Richard Davidson David Greroux Matt Kloosterhues 37 6th Flight Score 1st Brandon Case Anders Morden Spare 38 2nd Shawn Gilbert Kyle Michalcewiz Spare 38 3rd Michel Lemoyne Kyle Wood Mike Lavergne 38 7th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Spare 41 2nd Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Austin 41 3rd Marcel Provost Marc Desjardins Spare 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Dereski

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Sheldon Lacroix

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kyle Wood

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Brandon Case (by draw)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Glen Williams

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Roland Lachapelle

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Christian Crossett

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Brandon Case

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Karl

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Chris Burry

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Rob Vernier

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jeremiah Lefebvre

25’ Putt $100 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $950 – No Winner