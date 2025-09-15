OPP – Spoofing of OPP Officers

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about fraudulent activity involving callers posing as OPP officers.

In recent incidents, callers have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be an OPP officer. To appear credible, the caller provides a name and badge number and the phone number displayed on caller ID is spoofed to resemble the OPP non-emergency phone line. The caller states that they are investigating identity fraud and then attempts to transfer the call to a fraud department.

The OPP has seen an increase in the spoofing of business, government and law enforcement telephone numbers, email addresses and websites. Individuals engaging in these fraudulent activities often use the names of trusted organizations to gain access to sensitive personal information. The OPP urges everyone to verify the identity of any caller before sharing personal information.

Fraud continues to evolve, affecting individuals and businesses across Canada. Many of these crimes are committed by individuals who use deception, misrepresentation and manipulative tactics to exploit trust. If you think you’ve been the victim of fraud, do not wait to contact your police service of jurisdiction. If that is the OPP, report fraud by calling 1-888-310-1122. For more information on fraud awareness or to report a fraud attempt, go directly to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.