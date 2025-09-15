Ladies Night Golf – September 10

105 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
Congratulations to Gerry Rose for sinking the 25’ putt on Saturday for $750.00. Well done Gerry!
A reminder it is important to keep up with the group in front of you and speed up your pace of play. Groups at the end cannot finish in the dark. Please be considerate.
1st Flight:
1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 38
2nd –Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare 39
3rd –Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare 40
2nd Flight:
1st –Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare 41
2nd –Lise P Noel, Trudy Dunham, Darlene Trovarello 42
3rd –Brooke McLelland, Chrystal Morden, Spare 42
3rd Flight:
1st –Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare 44
2nd –Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Spare 44
3rd –Chanelle Martelli, Sue Lord, Spare 44
4th Flight:
1st –Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 46
2nd –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Spare 46
3rd – Kelsey Dechamplain, Karine Buckell, Spare 46
5th Flight:
1st – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard 47
2nd- Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 47
3rd- Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith 49
6th Flight:
1st – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare 50
2nd- Connie Taylor, Lucy Haman, Vanessa Skouris 50
3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 50
7th Flight:
1st – Lucille Case, Christine Port, Tania Case 52
2nd- Wynter Krell, Cassidy Michalcewicz, Spare 52
3rd- Sabrina Michalcewicz, Michelle Krell, Lisa Tait 54
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Diedre Dupuis
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Cindy Jozin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Sue Kirby
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Mel Charbonneau (Birdie)
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Lorna Chiupka
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Maury O’Neill
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Lise P. Noel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Margaret Davidson (birdie)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Nadine Cartledge
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Nancy Houle
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 – ) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Kylie Millette
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (2nd round)
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Lise P. Noel (1st round)
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Guylaine Domich
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jen Lamontagne
25ft putt – ($50 pot): Delmarr Lowe, Kylie Millette, Mel Charbonneau – No winner (Next week’s pot $100)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,530) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,580)
