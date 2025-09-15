Ladies Night Golf – September 10

105 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Congratulations to Gerry Rose for sinking the 25’ putt on Saturday for $750.00. Well done Gerry!

A reminder it is important to keep up with the group in front of you and speed up your pace of play. Groups at the end cannot finish in the dark. Please be considerate.

1st Flight:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 38

2nd –Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Spare 39

3rd –Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare 40

2nd Flight:

1st –Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare 41

2nd –Lise P Noel, Trudy Dunham, Darlene Trovarello 42

3rd –Brooke McLelland, Chrystal Morden, Spare 42

3rd Flight:

1st –Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare 44

2nd –Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Spare 44

3rd –Chanelle Martelli, Sue Lord, Spare 44

4th Flight:

1st –Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 46

2nd –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Spare 46

3rd – Kelsey Dechamplain, Karine Buckell, Spare 46

5th Flight:

1st – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard 47

2nd- Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 47

3rd- Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith 49

6th Flight:

1st – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Spare 50

2nd- Connie Taylor, Lucy Haman, Vanessa Skouris 50

3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 50

7th Flight:

1st – Lucille Case, Christine Port, Tania Case 52

2nd- Wynter Krell, Cassidy Michalcewicz, Spare 52

3rd- Sabrina Michalcewicz, Michelle Krell, Lisa Tait 54

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Diedre Dupuis

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Cindy Jozin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Sue Kirby

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Mel Charbonneau (Birdie)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Lorna Chiupka

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Maury O’Neill

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Lise P. Noel

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Margaret Davidson (birdie)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Nadine Cartledge

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Nancy Houle

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 – ) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash –Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Kylie Millette

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Guylaine Domich (2nd round)

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Lise P. Noel (1st round)

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Guylaine Domich

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Jen Lamontagne

25ft putt – ($50 pot): Delmarr Lowe, Kylie Millette, Mel Charbonneau – No winner (Next week’s pot $100)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,530) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,580)