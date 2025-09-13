Ontario Enhancing Snowmobile Trails in the North

The Ontario government is providing more than $553,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs to improve snowmobile trails throughout Northern Ontario. This investment in local infrastructure will help boost economic growth, encourage tourism and improve quality of life through recreational opportunities.

“With over 30,000 kilometres of trails, more than 14,000 kilometres of which are in Northern Ontario, our province is a premier destination for snowmobiling,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “By investing in important recreational infrastructure, our government is supporting healthy and vibrant communities throughout the North, increasing tourism, strengthening local economies and ensuring Ontario’s trails remain safe and enjoyable for years to come.”

The NOHFC is funding the following 12 projects that will improve trail connectivity across Northern Ontario, extend the useful lifespan of the trails and increase safety for snowmobile riders:

White Creek bridge replacement on trail A102Q

North Bay trail reroute between Four Mile Lake Road and Northmount Road

Broder Dill trail reroute on Trail C108D

White River trail rehabilitation on Top D trail

Toria Lake culvert installations on trail SP1

Foleyet trail reroute on trail C101D

Montreal River bridge refurbishment on TOP A trail

Kirkland Lake trail rehabilitation on Trail A108

Suckle Creek bridge installation on TOP A trail

Hearst culvert installation on TOP A trail L169

Atikokan trail adjustment on trail A113A

Emo-Borderland trail adjustment on trail A113A

Tourism in Northern Ontario, which offers unique experiences to explore the region’s natural environment, heritage and diverse cultures, has generated up to $1.4 billion worth of spending. In 2022, 150,000 domestic visits to Northern Ontario included snowmobiling as an activity.

“The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) is proud to partner with the NOHFC to complete vital snowmobile trail infrastructure projects,” said Ryan Eickmeier, CEO, OFSC. “We thank Minister Pirie and the NOHFC Board of Directors for their support, which directly and indirectly supports a winter economy in communities across Northern Ontario.”

The NOHFC fosters economic growth, job creation and workforce development throughout the North, benefiting communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $905 million in 7,309 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.8 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 11,214 jobs.