Wednesday Morning News – September 10

Weather:
- Today Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 7.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Thursday Night = Increasing cloudiness. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Amateur astronomers Michael Jäger and Gerald Rhemann took advantage of the dark skies during the lunar eclipse in Nambia to photograph Coment 3I/ATLAS, and discovered that the comet is green.
- Congratulations to Kelly Beharriell of Sault Ste. Marie who won $61,590 in the Sault Area Hospital Fou ndation (SAHF) August 50/50 draw.
