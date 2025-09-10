Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – September 10

Weather:

  • Today Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 7.
  • Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
  • Thursday Night = Increasing cloudiness. Low 10.

News Tidbits:

  • Amateur astronomers Michael Jäger and Gerald Rhemann took advantage of the dark skies during the lunar eclipse in Nambia to photograph Coment 3I/ATLAS, and discovered that the comet is green.
  • Congratulations to Kelly Beharriell of Sault Ste. Marie who won $61,590 in the Sault Area Hospital Fou ndation (SAHF) August 50/50 draw.
