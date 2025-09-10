Have you seen Tammy?

The Batchewana First Nation Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

On August 27, 2025, the Batchewana First Nation Police Service received a report of a missing person who was last seen around August 6, 2025. Tammy HORNE, 47 years-of-age, was last seen on August Street in Batchewana First Nation. She last communicated with her family on August 22, 2025 via Facebook. It is believed she travelled to the city of Sault Ste. Marie, an area she is known to frequent.

Tammy is described as 5′ 8″ (172 cm) tall with a thin build, approx. 120 lbs, dark brown/black hair, and brown eyes with glasses. She has multiple tattoos, including: “777” on side of neck, Chinese symbol on back of neck, dolphin or whale on ankle, names “Cassidy”, “Desiree” and “Blake” on forearm. Tammy is usually seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and has no known access to vehicles.

The Batchewana First Nation Police Service and OPP are asking the public to call police to report any sightings of the missing female. If you have information, please call 1-888-310-1122 or visit your closest police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.