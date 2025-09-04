Kenorland Minerals Acquires KSZ Project

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (Kenorland) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through map staking, 114,084 hectares of mineral claims approximately 25km north of Borden Lake in Ontario (the “KSZ Project”).

About the KSZ Project

The KSZ Project encompasses a prospective region within the Abitibi-Wawa Sub-province of the Archean Superior Province. The geology is characterized by strongly deformed volcanic and sedimentary sequences, intruded by syn- to post-tectonic plutonic rocks, and metamorphosed from upper amphibolite to granulite facies in the Archean, and later exhumed along the prominent Kapuskasing Structural Zone. Despite the project’s favourable geological setting, very little historical exploration has been conducted. This vast underexplored area has the potential to host significant orogenic gold mineralisation in a world-class terrane, exemplified by Discovery Silver’s Borden Lake gold deposit, which currently contains 741,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated resources, 230,000 ounces of Inferred resources, and has produced approximately 600,000 ounces since 20191.

Kenorland plans to initiate a first-pass regional till geochemical sampling program at the KSZ Project in Q3 2025. Results will guide future drill targeting in this underexplored and highly prospective terrane.