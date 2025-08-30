Today at LSPP – Saturday, August 30th

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested in birding but don’t know where to begin or a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly and Ari for a short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Tessa and Lauren to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

7:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of our ecosystems. Join Wylan and Rose for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior Provincial Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

DISCOVERING DARKNESS: SECRETS OF THE AURORAS – Have you dreamt of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis? Join Wylan to discover how these colours light up the night sky and why LSPP is one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: iNATURALIST PHOTO SEARCH – Up for a challenge? Become a community scientist by turning your nature observations into valuable data! Using the iNaturalist app, see how long it takes you to complete the challenge. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. To prepare, download the iNaturalist app onto your smartphone before the program. Don’t want another app? A camera works too!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: TALES OF TALONS – Being the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is a breeze. Join Rose on a journey to the skies to explore the world of hawks, falcons, and other raptors. Discover their hunting techniques, survival strategies, and the challenges they face in the wild.