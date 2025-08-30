Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Sunday Night – Clear. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Dr. Kirby is looking for old cellphones that you might lying around which are still functional but may have cracked sceens or other damage? He would like to take them to Ghana to give to people there who can’t afford a cellphone.
- Congratulations to José Bordeleau of Timmins who won the August Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize of $2,355,290!
- Don’t forget… If you happen to be travelling back from Michigan on September 1st, the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Walk will be closed to public traffic during the 2025 walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles will be allowed until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – August 30 - August 30, 2025
- Ladies Night Golf – August 27 - August 29, 2025
- Friday Morning News – August 29 - August 29, 2025