Ladies Night Golf – August 27

75 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Almost a rain-out with thunder and lightning to end the night!

Don’t forget to sign up & pay registration for the 3 Lady Scramble happening on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Dinner, prizes and a lot of fun!!

1st Flight:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 37

2nd – Marcie DLF, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Spare 37

3rd – Anna-Lisa Klockars, Natalie Bryar, Jerah Mercer 38

2nd Flight:

1st – Diedre Dupuis, Heather Rainville, Spare 41

2nd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 42

3rd – Trudy Dunham, Lise Noel, Jen Lamontagne 42

3rd Flight:

1st – Tania Case, Ashlee Pelletier, Christina Port 45

2nd – Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan, Spare 46

3rd – Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby, Spare 46

4th Flight:

1st – Helene Bekintis, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare 47

2nd – Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Heidi McLaren 48

3rd – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Diane Spencer 49

5th Flight:

1st – Delmarr Lowe, Kelsey Dumont, Cheri Lowe 50

2nd – Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Renee Baronette 50

3rd- Nadine Cartledge, Carrie Belanger, Spare 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Mel Charbonneau

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Sabrina Michalcewicz

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Renee Baronette

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Marcie DLF (Birdie)

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Heather Rainville

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Debbie Tavella

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Guylaine Domich

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash –Marcie DLF (Birdie) by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nicole Jones

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Monique Kryszcewski

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Natalie Bryar

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Diedre Dupuis

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Beth Vachon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Jody McRae

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Barb Leschishin

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Leah Isosaari

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Kathy Culhane

25ft putt – ($700.00 pot): Sherri Egan, Gen Verreault, Jody McRae – No winner (Next week’s pot $750.00)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3480.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3530.00)