Friday Morning News – August 29

Weather – Frost Advisory:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 5.
- Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Night – Clear. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo or points beyond, be careful in the construction zone between Goulais River and the Soo. There have been multiple reports of damage to vehicles from construction, and it seems that daily there are collisions. If you are headed to points further east than the Soo, you may wish to consider going via 101 & Thessalon, and avoid the Sault altogether. Always drive with care.
- They say lightning doesn’t strike twice – but a huge congratulations to Carol Chlebus of Sault Ste. Marie. Her third lottery win happened with her purchase of a lottery ticket at Krazy Ernie’s Food Mart in the Soo. She won $100,000 with Instant Payline Multiplier. Previously in 2018, she won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Jack Frost. Then, in 2022, she she won $250,000 with Instant The Game of Life.
