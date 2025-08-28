Thursday Morning News – August 28

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 4.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Friday Night – Clear. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo or points beyond, be careful in the construction zone between Goulais River and the Soo. There have been multiple reports of damage to vehicles from construction, and it seems that daily there are collisions. If you are headed to points further east than the Soo, you may wish to consider going via 101 & Thessalon, and avoid the Sault altogether. Always drive with care.
