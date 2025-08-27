Wednesday Morning News – August 27

Weather:
- Today – Becoming cloudy this morning with showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low 6.
- Thursday – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- The United Church is now ready to accept your donations. Please no big furniture or electronics as we just don’t have the room. Please drop all donations inside the back door of the church. Thank you to everyone in advance.
