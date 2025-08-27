SSM Kidney Walk – Sunday, September 21, 2025

This September, in communities across Ontario, supporters will unite at the Kidney Walk. Whether it’s to support friends and family who live with kidney disease, celebrate a transplant, honour the memory of a loved one, or connect with others going through a similar journey, it is always remarkable to see the kidney community rally together to support those they love while raising funds to support The Kidney Foundation’s mission.

“The Kidney Walks really are the highlight of the year. They are a place where people living with kidney disease feel loved and supported by their family and friends – they also see the strength of our community and learn that they aren’t alone in their experience,” said Mary-Pat Shaw, President of The Kidney Foundation’s Ontario Branch. Notably, the past two years, the Kidney Walk has raised over a million dollars each year. “Every dollar raised fuels programs and services for those affected by kidney disease,” Shaw added.

Sault Ste. Marie resident Neeta Marwah shares “Last year, we participated in our very first Kidney Walk a few months after my husband received a living donor transplant. It was an emotional and uplifting experience, and we plan to walk every year—to raise awareness, build community, and support others on similar journeys. We loved meeting people who shared their stories, their strength, and their hope.”

Over 4 million Canadians are affected by kidney disease. Several factors can affect a person’s risk for kidney disease from genetics to diabetes, high blood pressure, ethnic background, and more.

There is no cure for kidney failure. When kidneys fail, people need dialysis several times a week, or a kidney transplant to survive. Not everyone is eligible for a transplant, and the wait list in Ontario for a deceased donor kidney continues to be 4 years on average.

As a result, people living with kidney disease often face emotional, financial, and physical challenges. Funds raised from the Kidney Walks enables the Foundation to fund world-class research and deliver support programs. “The Kidney Foundation supports Canadians at every step of their kidney disease journey,” says Shaw. “Whether it is providing emotional support through our peer support program, emergency financial assistance or information to help navigate kidney disease, we want Canadians to know that we are here to help.”

EVA Air has partnered with us as this year’s prize sponsor. For every $250 that participants fundraise online, they will automatically receive a ballot to be entered to win a voucher for two return economy class tickets from Toronto to select cities serviced by EVA Air’s Asia area route map.

The Kidney Foundation is grateful to our national partner Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc., national media sponsor Yes TV and prize sponsor EVA Air, for their support of the Kidney Walk.

For more information, to register, or to donate, please visit www.kidneywalk.ca.