Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 27th

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 26.

There are 4 active fires in the Northeast region;  1 is being held and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region. Areas of Algonquin Park stretching south to the southern boundary of the fire region, are showing a moderate to high hazard.

