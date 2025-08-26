Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – August 26th

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 6.
  • Wednesday – Becoming cloudy in the morning with showers. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
  • Wednesday Evening – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 8.
