Tuesday Morning News – August 26th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 6.
- Wednesday – Becoming cloudy in the morning with showers. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 8.
