43rd Annual Wawa Salmon Derby!

Pre-Derby Winners

Saturday, August 16th – Team 17, Yves Fortin, Eric Langelier – 25.25

Sunday, August 17th – Team #5, Scott Nuttal, Danny Godin – 29.75

Monday, August 18th – Team #25, Gary Trudeau, Rick Wilson – 33.85

Tuesday, August 19th – Team #10, Justin Burdick, Reg Tivy – 28.75

Wednesday, August 20th – Team #5, Scott Nuttal, Danny Godin – 32.65

Largest Salmon of the Day

Friday, August 22nd – Team #36 – Jacob Laude & Ricahrd Laude – 27.05 ($500 Sargeant Propane)

Saturday, August 23rd – Team #12 – Walter Bekintis & Johny Berube – 35.7 ($500 Sargeant Propane)

Sunday, August 24th – Team #29 Devon Albert & Luc Trudel – 31.65 ($500 Sargeant Propane)

The Early Bird winner was Team #9 (Jeremy Nuttal & Corey Sgro) who took home $500 prize from Brookfield Power/Evolugen.

Salmon Awards (Top 3)



Team #12, Walter Bekintis & Johnny Berube with their 35.7lb Salmon winning $3,000! Team #29, Devon Albert & Luc Trudel with their 31.65lb Salmon Team #71, Charles Michano & Steve Morin with their 31.10lb Salmon

Lake Trout Awards

Team #54, Martin Desmoreaux with a 7.85lb, taking home $1,000 (Alamos Gold) Team #71, Charles Michano & Steve Morin with a 6.65lb Team #74, Jessie Campbell & Bruno Chiarot with a 6.4lb

The Mystery Weight was 24lbs 19 oz. The team that weighed in a salmon closest to that weight without going over was Team #40, Dwayne Oldford and Dean Wells with their 24lb 15oz salmon to win $500 from TBayTel.

The Empty Creek Award of $300 cash (Algoma Power) was Team 23 Rick Folz and David Guttenberger.

The Participants Prize of $500 Cash (JJAM FM) was Team 25 – Gary Trudeau and Rick Wilson.

The best award was the Bill Young Memorial Award for the Largest Salmon taken by a child 14 years of age or under; that was awarded to Isaiah Dereski with his 29.05 pound salmon. He won $250 from Northern Lights Ford and his name will be engraved on the Bill Young trophy. This is the second time that Isaiah will have his name appear on the trophy – he won last year as well!