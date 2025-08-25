Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 25th

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 24.

Sudbury 42 (SUD042) was 0.1 hectares in size and on the south shore of Dollars Lake. This fire is now out.

was 0.1 hectares in size and on the south shore of Dollars Lake. This fire is now out. Chapleau 13 (CHA013) is 0.1 hectares in size and is located on an island on Puswawa Lake. This fire is under control.

Fire hazard remains low across most of the Northeast Region, except for the area from North Bay stretching south to the southern boundary of the fire region, where conditions range from low to extreme.

=====

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 23.

Sudbury 40 (SUD040) is 0.1 hectares in size and is located approximately 5 kilometres southeast of Pointe au Baril Station. This fire is now out.

There are 3 active fires in the Northeast region; all 3 are being observed.

Fire hazard remains low across most of the Northeast Region, except for the area stretching from North Bay southward to the southern boundary of the fire region, where conditions range from moderate to extreme.