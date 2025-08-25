Breaking News

Monday Morning News – August 25th

Weather:

  • Today Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight Clearing. Low 6.
  • Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 8.

News Tidbits:

  • Very sad to hear that the search for Steffen Skjottelvik ended with the recovery of his body. Many thanks to those who searched and dedicated their time so that his family would have closure.
