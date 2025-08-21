Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 21st

There were three new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 20.

Sudbury 35 (SUD035) is 0.1 hectares in size and is not under control. The fire was located on the north shore of Long Lake, southwest of Greater Sudbury.

North Bay 11 (NOR011) is 0.1 hectares and located on the southern shore of Diamond Lake in the Temagami area. This fire is not under control.

North Bay 10 (NOR010) was a 0.2 hectare fire and located on the eastern shore of Anima Nipissing Lake . This fire is now out.

There are 15 active fires in the Northeast region; 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 1 is under control and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard low to moderate across the Northeast Region with a large swath of high hazard from the north shore of Lake Huron to the shores of James Bay.