Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 21st

There were three new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 20.
- Sudbury 35 (SUD035) is 0.1 hectares in size and is not under control. The fire was located on the north shore of Long Lake, southwest of Greater Sudbury.
- North Bay 11 (NOR011) is 0.1 hectares and located on the southern shore of Diamond Lake in the Temagami area. This fire is not under control.
- North Bay 10 (NOR010) was a 0.2 hectare fire and located on the eastern shore of Anima Nipissing Lake . This fire is now out.
There are 15 active fires in the Northeast region; 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 1 is under control and 11 are being observed.
The fire hazard low to moderate across the Northeast Region with a large swath of high hazard from the north shore of Lake Huron to the shores of James Bay.
