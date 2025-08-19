Traffic Delays in Heyden Area – UPDATED

The collision has been removed. However, constrution delays are still occurring. Please drive with care

<divider>

In addition to the traffic delays due to construction between Goulais River and the Soo. ON511 is advising “Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Heyden area due to a collision”.The collision is noted as being at Rupert Acres Road and Peace Tree Drive, with the lane and westbound shoulder closed.

Be alert for emergency services, and drive with care.