Moonbeam – Public Statement of Sympathy

On behalf of the Council and Staff of the Township of Moonbeam, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of Audric, Audrie, Carley, and Loïc, whose lives were tragically taken far too soon. Our entire community is heartbroken by this profound loss.

In a town as close-knit as ours, this tragedy touches every one of us. The grief is heavy, and words cannot fully capture the sorrow we feel. Please know that the Township stands with you in this time of mourning. We are here to support the families, friends, and all who are struggling to come to terms with this devastating event.

To honor their memory, flags at Township buildings have been lowered to half-mast, where they will remain throughout this period of mourning.

We encourage residents to lean on one another and to seek support when needed. The Nativité-de-Marie Parish and other community organizations are available to offer comfort, guidance, and a place to gather for those grieving.

In moments like these, our community stands shoulder to shoulder, united together in solidarity with the families and friends most deeply affected. We are strong when we support one another, and we encourage all residents to reach out if they are struggling. If you need someone to talk to, confidential helplines are available 24/7 in English and French, including the Hearst Kapuskasing Smooth Rock Falls Counselling Services at 705-337-1122 and Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

Together, as a community, we will walk through this painful time with compassion, solidarity, and care. May the families find strength in knowing that they are not alone — that their municipality and the entire community of Moonbeam share in their grief and will continue to be there in the difficult days ahead.

Luc Léonard

Mayor of Moonbeam