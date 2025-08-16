Blue-Green Algae at Hattie Cove

Park Staff at Hattie Cove (Pukaskwa National Park) have received test results for the suspected blue-green algae detected at the canoe launch beach in Hattie Cove.

What we know now:

It has been confirmed that is indeed Blue-Green Algae

The algae is confirmed to contain the toxin Microsystin-LA.

The bloom is localized—it has only been detected at the canoe launch beach in Hattie Cove.

All other beaches, including those directly on Lake Superior, remain clear. Other areas of Hattie Cove are also not affected.

Current measures remain in place: canoe beach closed, “Do Not Consume” advisory for campground water, and no canoe/kayak rentals available at this time.

Check in with Park Staff at the Kiosk or Visitor Centre for details on alternative potable water sources and canoe/kayak launch areas .

Safety reminder:

Avoid all contact with the water at the canoe launch beach.

Keep pets away from the canoe launch beach area.

Avoid eating fish and/or fish organs caught in the area.

Talk to Park Staff for details on where you can access clean drinking water.

Daily monitoring of Hattie Cove will continue and updates will be made as soon as there are changes. Thank you for helping us keep the park safe.