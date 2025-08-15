NWMO awards design contract for Ignace Centre of Expertise

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has announced the engineering and architectural design company we have chosen to work with for the planned Centre of Expertise, which will be located in Ignace, Ontario.

CIMA Canada Inc. (CIMA+) is one of Canada’s largest privately owned engineering firms, supported by a team of highly experienced architects and subcontractors. CIMA+ will complete the detailed design, construction drawings, technical specifications and cost estimates for the facility.

CIMA+ will lead the project from their Thunder Bay office as prime consultant in collaboration with experts from Unity Design Studio (Peterborough), i4architecture (Thunder Bay), Warrior Engineering (Thunder Bay), Turner & Townsend (Toronto), Woodland Heritage Northwest (Thunder Bay) and Scatliff + Miller + Murray (Thunder Bay), as one team.

The Centre of Expertise, expected to open in 2028, will be a multimillion-dollar investment and an important landmark and international destination in northwestern Ontario, serving as a hub for research and development, community engagement and knowledge sharing.

“CIMA+ and its partners, Unity Design Studio, i4Architecture, Warrior Engineering, Turner & Townsend, Woodland Heritage Northwest and Scatliff + Miller + Murray are honoured to contribute to the NWMO Centre of Expertise in Ignace. This meaningful initiative embodies our collective dedication to sustainable development, environmental responsibility and authentic engagement with local communities and Indigenous heritage,” said Yannick Maltais, Executive Vice-President of CIMA+.

The Centre of Expertise will foster collaboration among world-class scientists and multidisciplinary experts and bring new high-value jobs to the community for generations to come. It will also be a place for both residents and visitors to learn more about Canada’s plan for used nuclear fuel.

The NWMO is implementing Canada’s plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel by containing and isolating it in a deep geological repository. There is international scientific consensus that a deep geological repository is the safest way to manage used nuclear fuel, and Canada is among those leading the charge on this global solution.

The physical appearance of the centre will take the surrounding environment into consideration, ensuring integration into the existing community.

An Indigenous Knowledge and Reconciliation framework will inform planning and design for the centre. This framework is part of the NWMO’s Reconciliation Action Plan and reflects our commitment to advancing Reconciliation.

“The announcement to move forward with the design, development and construction of the Centre of Expertise in Ignace is another incredible advancement to illustrate that this facility is indeed one step closer to reality,” said Mayor Kim Baigrie of Ignace. “We are thrilled as a mayor, council and community to witness the development of this exciting opportunity to create much needed jobs, construction and economic prosperity for this community.”

The NWMO has been in discussions with the Township of Ignace since 2019 about the design and use of the centre. It will be home to technical and social research and demonstration programs, public viewing galleries and interactive displays.

“The Centre of Expertise will bring regional educational opportunities and visitors from across Canada and the world. This is one of the most exciting commitments made by the NWMO to the communities hosting the deep geological repository, and we are looking forward to seeing it come to life in the next few years,” said Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the NWMO.

The CIMA+ team will also support the NWMO’s procurement of a constructor for the next phase of the project and will act as the owner’s engineering representative during construction. We plan to initiate additional procurement processes for the operations and maintenance of the facility.