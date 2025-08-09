Today at LSPP – August 9th

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

10:00 AM Rocky Point, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can

be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the

weather.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM South Old Woman River Trail

NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and

physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. Hike Length: 2.5km. Please sport sturdy footwear and dressapprop riately for the weather.

1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: WET FELTING WORKSHOP – Join Artist in Residence Elise Campbell for a wet

felting workshop. This beginner-friendly workshop, “Wet Felting a Whimsical Mushroom” will teach

participants the fascinating science of wet felting and its incredible history as the oldest form of fabric making. Everyone will leave the workshop with their own wooly, hanging mushroom ornament!

Please bring a small towel/kitchen towel to this workshop. For more details, please refer to the

workshop poster or ask Park Staff at the Information Desk

7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often

misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of our

ecosystems. Join Wylan and Rose for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior Provincial

Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: FLASHY FIREFLIES – Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Lauren to learn

the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky

Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Priya to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and

celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Tessa and Sree to discover the fascinating

story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the

diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome