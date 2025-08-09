Today at LSPP – August 9th

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9
10:00 AM Rocky Point, Agawa Bay
GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can
be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the
weather.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM South Old Woman River Trail
NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and
physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome. Hike Length: 2.5km. Please sport sturdy footwear and dressapprop riately for the weather.
1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
SPECIAL EVENT: WET FELTING WORKSHOP – Join Artist in Residence Elise Campbell for a wet
felting workshop. This beginner-friendly workshop, “Wet Felting a Whimsical Mushroom” will teach
participants the fascinating science of wet felting and its incredible history as the oldest form of fabric making. Everyone will leave the workshop with their own wooly, hanging mushroom ornament!
Please bring a small towel/kitchen towel to this workshop. For more details, please refer to the
workshop poster or ask Park Staff at the Information Desk
7:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often
misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of our
ecosystems. Join Wylan and Rose for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior Provincial
Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 10
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: FLASHY FIREFLIES – Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Lauren to learn
the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky
Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Priya to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and
celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
ART WORKSHOP: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Tessa and Sree to discover the fascinating
story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the
diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome
- Today at LSPP – August 9th - August 9, 2025
- Today at LSPP – August 8th - August 8, 2025
- Ladies Night – August 6th - August 8, 2025